A series of significant planning applications across the south of Northumberland are now open for public comment.

Here are five of the most key new applications submitted in the area as of October 3.

Among the latest submissions, in Bedlington Developer Amethyst Homes has applied to amend plans at the Willow Grove site in East Sleekburn, changing the house design on one of the plots.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is seeking permission for a major two-storey extension to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington. The plans also include rooftop plant equipment and associated external works.

The Cheviot Learning Trust wants to install a new 3G synthetic pitch at King Edward VI School in Morpeth on Cottingwood Lane. The development would feature fencing, floodlights, spectator areas and storage.

In Ashington, Persimmon Homes has submitted details for 14 new homes on land east of Wansbeck General Hospital, including appearance, landscaping and layout.

Finally, Port of Blyth has also asked the council to confirm conditions have been met relating to earlier listed building work on Bridge Street, including stone steps and repair details.

Residents can view the full applications and supporting documents at publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk.