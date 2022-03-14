Major funding boost to help North Tyneside museum

North Tyneside Council has been successful in securing £499,000 of Government funding for a host of improvements at Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum.

North Tyneside Council has secured £499,000 of Government funding for much needed work to be carried out to Wallsend’s Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of more than 60 galleries, museums, libraries, and cultural venues to receive cash through the Government’s £48m Cultural Investment Fund (CIF).

The grant will pay for repairs to the roof, the installation of a new lift, and other improvements.

New equipment to control the conditions in the galleries will help to protect the museum’s internationally important collection of Roman artefacts and ensure that major exhibitions from other museums can be brought to the North East.

Segedunum, managed for the council by Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, has welcomed almost one million visitors from the local community and tourists from all over the world since it opened in June 2000.

Segedunum was built to guard the eastern end of Hadrian’s Wall and housed 600 Roman soldiers, standing for almost 300 years as a symbol of Roman rule.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE, said: “This funding for essential repairs at Segedunum will hopefully set us on the road for the wider development of the World Heritage Site, which we are proud to have in Wallsend.

“MEND funding will ensure that Segedunum becomes even more welcoming for visitors and, as we develop our work through the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, we hope to see more investment coming into the site to make this a truly exciting offer for visitors from across the region and beyond.”

Keith Merrin, director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: “It is fantastic to have this funding to make much needed repairs and improvements to Segedunum after 20 years of visits nearly a million people.

"This is just the start of an ambitious development programme at the museum to update displays and facilities so this important World Heritage Site can be enjoyed for years to come by local communities and visitors from far and wide.”

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson, said: “Culture is the bedrock of society. It brings people together, entertains and informs us, and helps us to understand our common past and shared future.

Darren Henley, chief executive, Arts Council England, said: “Our artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries are experts in making villages, towns and cities better places to live, work, visit or play.

"This investment means they’ll be able to help more people across England to lead happier, more creative lives”.

Segedunum Roman Fort is currently taking part in the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 festival – a year-long series of events and exhibitions along the Wall celebrating 1900 years since it was built.

Segedunum will be hosting an exhibition ‘Building the Wall’ from April 9 to October 1, exploring who built Hadrian’s Wall and how, and considering the substantial practical and logistical challenges involved.

It will also focus on the revealing evidence from the impressive 80 metre stretch of Wall remains at Segedunum.