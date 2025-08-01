A bid to convert a former brewery into a creative hub has received a huge funding boost.

Berwick Community Trust has been awarded £510,000 by Northumberland County Council (NCC) and the North East Combined Authority (NECA) for its proposed redevelopment of The Old Brewery site in Tweedmouth.

It takes the total raised by the trust to £565,000 as it closes in on its £900,000 target to convert the building into artist workshops, teaching space and a gallery.

Becci Murray, trust chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded £510,000 by NCC and NECA towards the Old Brewery development.

An architect’s impression of part of the finished renovation.

"Saving the Old Brewery and giving it a purpose is a wonderful opportunity and something we are very excited to be working on.

"The benefit to the community will be huge in many ways, not only supporting local creative people but also offering art opportunities that are no longer available in school and classes to individuals to try new things. The gallery will support local artists and encourage visitors into the Tweedmouth area.

"We are still a little way from our funding goal and hope that through grant applications and local giving we can get there and get this brilliant project up and running.”

As part of this drive, a new fundraising campaign has been launched.

The Old Brewery building in Tweedmouth. Picture by Google.

For £50, your name or that of a loved one would be featured in a bespoke artwork displayed inside the new studios and gallery – a permanent reminder of the generosity and support of the community.

“We really need your help and support to reach our goal,” said Becci. “So, what about an usual gift for a loved one or the chance to see your name in art?”

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/sponsoring-creativity

In addition, the trust is also seeking sponsorship to name the studios, gallery and teaching space.

Planning permission for the conversion of the Grade II listed building was approved in May.

Planning documents submitted by the trust said the proposal would save the structure as it has been in a state of disrepair and inactivity for nearly three decades.

The site was first used as a brewery in the 19th century.