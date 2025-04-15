Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major clean-up project on a Northumberland beach has received a prestigious engineering award.

The Lynemouth Coastal Landfill Remediation scheme was the winner of the medium project category at the Robert Stephenson Awards.

The £5million scheme, funded by Northumberland County Council, saw 70 years worth of colliery waste removed from the beach.

It also saw 95,000 tons of sediment processed and more than 1,000 tons of waste removed from the beach, preventing hazardous materials such as plastics, rubber and asbestos from polluting the sea.

Lynemouth beach in Northumberland following the clean-up project. Photo: Royal Haskoning DHV.

Lynemouth Bay saw extensive tipping of colliery spoil and other waste materials throughout the 20th Century.

The scheme was delivered by Royal Haskoning DHV, Atkins Realis, Olive Compliance, BAM Nuttall, BAM Ritchies, Thompsons of Prudhoe, Mabey Hire and the Mining Remediation Authority. Judges were also impressed by the voluntary waste management scheme at the bay to tackle the waste.

Led by the RNLI, volunteers and staff have undertaken a number of clean-ups along the beach, most recently in March. A further clean-up is scheduled for October.

Organiser Richard Martin from Newbiggin RNLI said: “It has been a tremendous team effort. I think we have made a difference.

“It’s part of the national coastal route. People were coming from the lovely beach at Newbiggin to a warzone of pollution.

“We removed 300 bags of rubbish last October and that was down to 100 in March. It’s really just about making the area safe and it is allowing nature to rejuvenate.

“From a lifeboat perspective, we want a safe environment for people to visit – no matter where the beach is. We don’t want people being injured for standing on something sharp.”

The Robert Stephenson Awards are an annual event organised by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) recognising excellence in schemes across the North East.

Beth Barnes, ICE Yorkshire and Humber’s regional director said: “The Robert Stephenson Awards 2025 celebrated the creativity and dedication of exceptional civil engineers.

“From innovative infrastructure projects to ground-breaking achievements, this year’s winners and finalists exemplify excellence. Their contributions highlight the vital role civil engineers play in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for our region.”