Maguires Country Parks honour family legacy with a special 60th birthday tribute
Maguires Country Parks, a family business founded more than 30 years ago, has grown from a single site into a portfolio of 11 award-winning parks across the North East and Yorkshire – including Ord House Country Park in East Ord, Berwick.
To thank the man who helped make it all possible, sons Billy (39), Gilbert (37), and Nathan (26) Maguire have unveiled ‘The William’, a bespoke holiday home named in honour of their father, Billy Maguire.
‘The William’ is available across multiple Maguires Country Parks and is designed to reflect the family’s commitment to quality, comfort and connection with nature.
With a spacious open-plan lounge, stylish dining area, fully fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private decking, this luxury lodge offers refined countryside living with a personal story at its heart.
“When they told me, I was speechless,” said Billy Maguire, reflecting on the tribute.
“I’m not someone who likes the limelight, but to have a holiday home named after me is very special.
“From working with my dad from a young age to seeing what my sons have achieved now, it’s beyond my dreams.”
Billy reflected emotionally on the journey from humble beginnings to building a respected, multi-park enterprise, saying: “We were brought up to work hard and treat people right.
“You can earn respect over a lifetime and lose it in seconds. I’m proud that my sons understand that and live by it.”
Gilbert Maguire explained the inspiration behind the gesture: “Our dad started everything. We just wanted to say thank you in a way he’d never forget.
“Naming a holiday home after him – well, it’s something that’ll always be part of the parks, just like he is.”
Each site reflects the family’s passion for creating peaceful, high-quality environments for holidaymakers and residents alike and each location is carefully chosen to ensure stunning surroundings and a peaceful atmosphere, providing the ideal backdrop for making lasting memories.
For more information, go to https://maguirescountryparks.co.uk