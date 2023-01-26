The performer, whose real name is Michael Jordan, will perform at the Phoenix Theatre at 2.30pm on Monday, February 20.

Michael said: “I can’t wait to get on the stage at Blyth and promise to give you a performance to remember.

“There are two kinds of magicians: those who want to fool the audience and those who want to entertain. I am certainly one that is keen to entertain.

Michael Jordan fire-eating at Blackpool Tower.

“It is not all about the trick or illusion in itself, more how it is presented that really counts and that’s what makes people love these kinds of shows.”

The performer, originally from Huddersfield, incorporates modern and historical tricks in his performances as well as a variety of circus skills.

The magician, who was first introduced to magic by his grandfather, got his first big break appearing on a TV show hosted by American magicians Penn and Teller, where he sawed a girl into five bits.

He said: “I do not like to do things by halves which is why she ended up in five bits.

Magician Michael Jordan performing on stage with wife Tamsyn

“It got me known though, and gave me the break I needed to really get started with my career.”

The 31-year-old lives in Somerset and has toured the UK and France in the course of his career.

He has cameoed on TV shows Hollyoaks, Shameless, and Emmerdale, as well as contributing backstage for Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing.

Michael Jordan on stage.