News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Mae Morton will be the next Tweed Salmon Queen

Meet the next girl to be crowned Tweed Salmon Queen.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

The traditional ceremony started in 1292 and was revived in the 1950s, and has been adapted over the years to maintain and commemorate a joyous occasion.

With the crowning taking place soon – Thursday, July 20 in the Queen’s Garden, Tweedmouth, from 7pm – it has been announced by the new committee that the 77th Salmon Queen will be Mae Morton, a Year 10 pupil at Berwick Academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her attendants will be Brooklyn Girdwood and Mayley Mitchell from Prior Park First School and Anna Nicoll and Adele Pringle from Tweedmouth Middle School.

Mae Morton and a picture from last year's Salmon Queen ceremony in Tweedmouth.Mae Morton and a picture from last year's Salmon Queen ceremony in Tweedmouth.
Mae Morton and a picture from last year's Salmon Queen ceremony in Tweedmouth.
Most Popular

The Tweed Salmon Supper will be held at Tweedmouth Bowling Club from 7.30pm on the same evening and tickets have almost sold out. There will also be a church service celebrating the crowning on Sunday, July 23 at Tweedmouth Parish Church.

The committee has already successfully organised a series of fundraising events.

Related topics:Queen