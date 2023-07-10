The traditional ceremony started in 1292 and was revived in the 1950s, and has been adapted over the years to maintain and commemorate a joyous occasion.

With the crowning taking place soon – Thursday, July 20 in the Queen’s Garden, Tweedmouth, from 7pm – it has been announced by the new committee that the 77th Salmon Queen will be Mae Morton, a Year 10 pupil at Berwick Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her attendants will be Brooklyn Girdwood and Mayley Mitchell from Prior Park First School and Anna Nicoll and Adele Pringle from Tweedmouth Middle School.

Mae Morton and a picture from last year's Salmon Queen ceremony in Tweedmouth.

The Tweed Salmon Supper will be held at Tweedmouth Bowling Club from 7.30pm on the same evening and tickets have almost sold out. There will also be a church service celebrating the crowning on Sunday, July 23 at Tweedmouth Parish Church.