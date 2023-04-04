Sandy Higson, better known to many as The Mad Jam Woman, struck gold for her ruby grapefruit with chai spice marmalade, which judges labelled as ‘excellent’.

She also achieved three bronze awards for her lemon with honey and star anise marmalade, orange and ginger marmalade and apple and lime, pineapple and chilli marmalade.

The judges, made up of experts including food writer Dan Lepard, Fortnum and Mason grocery buyer Holly Warren, and food historian Ivan Day, were impressed with the marmalade’s appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.

Sandy Higson, the Mad Jam Woman.

The Artisan Marmalade Awards received entries from more than 33 countries from across the world, including Ukraine, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Czech Republic, Japan and Argentina.

Speaking of her success, Sandy said: “The competition from all over the world has been exceptional and I am delighted to have won these awards.

"I have been making marmalade for 27 years so it is great to have this award to cement my view that we make such a delicious product.”

Jane Hasell-McCosh, founder of the awards, said: “Artisan makers are so valuable to our marmalade community and the variation and creativity of the entrants this year has been notable.

So often those who win an award in this category go on to develop their business further which we are delighted to support. I hope that The Mad Jam