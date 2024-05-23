Mad Jam Woman from Amble celebrates birthday with a party fundraiser for the RNLI
Sandy Higson, better known as The Mad Jam Woman, turned 80 on May 15 and decided that instead of accepting presents, she would ask for donations to her chosen charity.
With the help from her friends, family, and members from the Amble RNLI Lifeboat Station, Sandy raised over £400.
This party wasn’t the first time Sandy had raised funds on her birthday, as she held a similar event for her 60th birthday and raised money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service. After its success, she was keen to do the same again.
Sandy expressed her gratitude to everyone who turned up and donated, saying it was a brilliant night, made even more so thanks to Ian Moyle’s singing. And despite not wanting any presents, her friends still surprised her with a personalised cake and a lifeboat named after her in Exmouth.
