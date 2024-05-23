Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Amble woman known for her homemade jams celebrated her birthday by asking for donations to the RNLI instead of presents.

Sandy Higson, better known as The Mad Jam Woman, turned 80 on May 15 and decided that instead of accepting presents, she would ask for donations to her chosen charity.

With the help from her friends, family, and members from the Amble RNLI Lifeboat Station, Sandy raised over £400.

This party wasn’t the first time Sandy had raised funds on her birthday, as she held a similar event for her 60th birthday and raised money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service. After its success, she was keen to do the same again.

Sandy Higson celebrated her 80th birthday by asking for donations to the RNLI.