Macmillan’s Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike raises over £1.2 million for people living with cancer

By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:24 GMT
More than 2,800 walkers took part in Macmillan’s Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike.

The fundraising walkers tackled the hike from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle on September 14 and 15, and raised over £1.2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support, the UK’s leading cancer charity.

Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. In 2023, a total of 30,000 people walked over 450,000 miles between them to raise £11.45 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.   

Helen Hancock, challenge events team manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is incredibly grateful to the 2,800 people who took part in the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike at the weekend. So far, they’ve raised an incredible £1.2 million! We couldn’t be more grateful for our amazing supporters. 

“The thousands of people who are taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer are part of something very special. Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital support for people living with cancer, when they need it most.   

“Our waiting list is open for the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike 2025, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.” 

Of the money raised, £857,626 could support Macmillan’s financial guides to run the financial guidance element of the phone service for 1 year.

In this time, they could, on average, deal with 19,984 calls or web enquires, providing a wide range of financial support and advice to people affected by cancer.

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by generous public donations, and the vital funds raised through Mighty Hikes will help the charity to continue doing whatever it takes to support people living with cancer, when they need it most.

Walkers took the scenic route from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle.

1. Macmillan Mighty Hike: Northumberland Coast

Walkers took the scenic route from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle. Photo: James McCauley

Groups took on the challenging fundraising hike together.

2. Macmillan Mighty Hike: Northumberland Coast

Groups took on the challenging fundraising hike together. Photo: James McCauley

Hikers had some well earned pit stops along the way.

3. Macmillan Mighty Hike: Northumberland Coast

Hikers had some well earned pit stops along the way. Photo: James McCauley

They were met with a hot meal and a well-deserved glass of bubbly after crossing the finish line.

4. Macmillan Mighty Hike: Northumberland Coast

They were met with a hot meal and a well-deserved glass of bubbly after crossing the finish line. Photo: James McCauley

