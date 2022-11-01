The JCB Pothole Pro has new cutting-edge technology which quickly repairs one of the most irritating features of local roads.

Northumberland County Council tested the award-winning device last year and, following the successful trial, has purchased one for itself.

Trials by other local authorities show the machine can fix potholes much more quickly than regular road teams, and is more cost-effective in the long run.

The machine is designed to repair potholes permanently.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “This is a great example of how we are using innovation and the latest technology to improve the services we provide.

"With a huge 3,000 miles of road to look after, anything that can speed up the process of repair and maintenance and save money is a win-win.”

Staff are already being trained on how to operate the machine, in the hope of putting it to work as soon as possible.

Once it is ready to go, it will focus on the south east part of the county first.

Cllr John Riddle with some of the highways team and council leader Glen Sanderson.

The innovative, high-powered technology works by cutting, planing and sweeping the road before filling defects with hot asphalt for a long-lasting result. It can also cover up to 250 square metres per day,

Cllr Riddle added: “We know road defects are one of the issues that cause our residents most concern and we’re determined to do everything we can to keep our roads in the best condition possible.”