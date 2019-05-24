Lynda takes over the chain of office

Alnwick has a new mayor.

Coun Lynda Wearn was elected at the town council’s annual meeting.

She was the deputy mayor last year and replaces Coun Alan Symmonds, who stepped down after completing a three-year term.

On taking up her position, Lynda thanked councilors for having confidence in her and paid tribute to Coun Symonds for his tremendous service over the past three years.

She said: “I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and helping to make a difference to the lives of local people.”

The town council’s new deputy mayor is Coun Geoff Watson.