In June 2021, the Lychgate to St John’s Church, originally erected in 1885, was wrecked by a pick-up truck. It hit the gate head on, demolishing the superstructure and the stone supporting pillars.

Resident Carol Benbow explained that a Lychgate is commonly the principal gateway to a churchyard, separating consecrated and un-consecrated ground, and traditionally was the place where coffin-bearers would shelter before a burial takes place.

The gate at St John’s is particularly impressive – with a high-pitched roof covered with clay tiles.

It is planned for the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne to rededicate the Lychgate in a short service.

Mike Elphick, secretary of St John’s Parochial Church Council, said: “It has been a long and frustrating two and a half year wait for the Lychgate to be repaired, but now that it is complete we are delighted with the quality of the work that has been undertaken.

“Enormous credit is due to Spence and Dower, the supervising architects, and particularly to Brendan Teasdale Masonry Conservation Ltd who have enabled as much of the original stone and timber as possible to be retained. This has been a job very well done.”

The substantial cost of restoration has been met by the vehicle insurers and plans are now in place, with assistance from Northumberland County Council’s highways department and local county council member David Towns, to resurface the area in front of the Lychgate and protect it from further damage with bollards.