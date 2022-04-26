Lunchtime concert at church in Morpeth raises funds for charity

Iona Brown.

She began with a selection of “Pops” with Faure’s “Sicilienne”, Kreisler’s “Tango”, Elgar’s “Chanson de matin” and Dvorak’s “Humoresque” – all played with beautiful tone and control and with masterly support from pianist David Murray.

David then provided a short breather for Iona by playing Percy Grainger’s piano transcription of Dowland’s Air “Now, O now I needs must part”.

Iona then embarked upon three unaccompanied pieces of extreme technical difficulty – Bach’s Four movement First Sonata for Solo Violin, Polish composer Bacewicz’s “Polish Caprice” and Kreisler’s “Recitative and Scherzo Caprice”. Her programme ended with Rav-el’s “Tzigane”, but an encore of Debussy’s “The girl with the flaxen hair” followed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were all performed with great technique and there was prolonged applause from the audience.

Iona is undertaking a series of events to raise funds for local children’s cancer charity Henry Dancer Days. Following the concert, the audience donated the sum of £500. This, together with a donation by the Lunchtime Concert funds and Iona and David donating their fee, comes to a grand total of almost £1,500.