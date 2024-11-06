A train operator has revealed that its journeys between Morpeth and London have increased by 50 per cent in the past two years.

Lumo believes the surge in demand for its services is due to a combination of an increasing focus on sustainability by leisure and business customers, combined with the incredibly strong tourism offer the town and wider area has to offer visitors.

Based in the North East, it has carried more than three million customers across all of its services on the East Coast Main Line in the three years since it launched – with lead-in fares from Morpeth to Edinburgh starting from £7.80 and £30.90 for Morpeth to London King’s Cross, and customers can take advantage of fee-free booking when buying from www.lumo.co.uk

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Lumo, said: “Lumo’s offer of affordable, green travel connecting Morpeth with Edinburgh, Newcastle and London is proving incredibly popular.

Martijn Gilbert with representatives from various organisations at Morpeth Railway Station.

“Our 100 per cent electric trains are helping make journeys even cleaner and combined with our industry-leading customer satisfaction scores, we’re proud to be seeing such incredible growth for Northumberland.”

The figures have been welcomed by VisitEngland and the Destination North East England collaboration, and Lumo has been praised by Northumberland organisations.

Dennis Fancett, chairman of the South East Northumberland Rail User Group (SENRUG), said: “We engaged with Lumo whilst the company was at its inception phase to put the case for Morpeth.

“This announcement is good news for Lumo, an open-access company receiving no government subsidy, good news for people and businesses in the Morpeth area who get a wider choice of rail services both north and south, and good news for SENRUG as it confirms our campaign objectives are realistic, commercially viable and worth pursuing.”

As well as more visitors exploring Northumberland’s attractions, the operator says figures from Inform Direct Review of Company Formations – which show that in 2023 more than 1,550 new businesses were established in Northumberland, bringing the number of registered companies in the county up to a record 12,830 – is another factor for the large increase.

Richard Wearmouth, Morpeth Kirkhill councillor and Northumberland County Council’s deputy leader, said: “Lumo provide an amazing service for Morpeth and the North East.

“Punctual, fast and cost effective, they are such an asset for our town.”