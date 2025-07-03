Lumo launches new gender-neutral uniforms with a focus on sustainability
Marking a key step in Lumo’s commitment to both inclusivity and sustainability, they have been created with a conscious effort to minimise environmental impact.
The new uniforms have been developed in collaboration with renowned fashion house, Jermyn Street Design, known for its distinctive and sustainable corporate wear.
Designed to be fully gender-neutral, the new uniforms allow team members to wear the garments in whichever style or combination they feel most comfortable.
This approach supports Lumo’s broader mission of creating an inclusive workforce in which authenticity and self-expression are supported and celebrated.
Using eco-friendly materials and ethically sourced fabrics, every step of the design process was conducted with sustainability in mind – from production to packaging.
Jen Clare, service delivery director at Lumo, said: “At Lumo, we believe that everyone should feel seen, respected and empowered to be themselves at work.
“Working closely with Jermyn Street Design, we’ve created something which allows our team to make their own decisions around their uniform, while also reflecting our responsibility to the planet.
“This collaboration has been about more than just clothing and has supported us in our mission to create a culture where individuality is celebrated and sustainability is a shared value.”
The internal response to the new uniforms has been overwhelmingly positive, with employees praising the comfort, quality and freedom of choice they now have.
Lumo has worked with Avena to recycle approximately 595kg of the previous uniforms as part of a commitment to being a sustainable operator.
