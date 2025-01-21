Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Stephen Scott with Sheona Slight of Berwick. Also pictured is Julie Gilmour from Scremerston.

The prize draw for Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s sixth Christmas Loyalty Scheme has taken place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, designed to encourage the use of Berwick-based businesses in the run-up to Christmas, rewarded customers with a loyalty stamp for each £10 spent.

When the customer’s card was full, it was entered into a prize draw where they had a chance to win up to £200 worth of vouchers that can be spent locally in any business in the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen lucky winners shared the £1,000 prize fund, which was supported again by a donation from Greaves West & Ayre. Printspot and gift shop Derrants also provided a donation towards the prize fund for the recent scheme.

Stephen Scott pictured with Liz Timms, left, and Anne Edney. Both women are from Berwick.

Sheona Slight won the first prize of £200 vouchers. She was one of five winners living in Berwick, with three from Tweedmouth, three from Duns and one from Scremerston, Foulden and Allanton. The furthest winner is from Anstruther, Fife, and they will be returning to Berwick in February to spend their vouchers.

Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Stephen Scott said: “We are delighted that the scheme has continued to increase in popularity.

“For the recent scheme, we reduced the amount that needed to be spent to fill a loyalty card to £100. This has resulted in a significant increase in the number of cards in the prize draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A total of 4,073 cards were in the draw, equating to over £400,000 of customer spend on completed cards.

“My thanks go out on behalf of our members to everyone who supported the scheme and I hope that they will continue to provide local businesses with their invaluable support.”