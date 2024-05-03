Lowick Heritage Group in the spotlight at weekend event

A Lowick Heritage Weekend that is taking place in the village hall later this month will include exhibitions, displays, slideshows and presentations.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:20 BST
Lowick Heritage Group encourages the preservation and appreciation of the area’s heritage with engagement with the local community.

Members organise talks throughout the year, hold monthly Down Memory Lane meetings where people share their memories of growing up in Lowick and organise an annual archaeological dig at an Iron Age site at Hunting Hall, among other activities and projects.

People can find out all about them at the community group’s heritage weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 (10am to 4pm on both days). Admission is £2 – refreshments will be available.

The group carries out an annual archaeological dig at an Iron Age site.

There will also be a ‘Lowick in the News’ display. Those doing presentations on the Saturday are John Daniels (1.30pm), Andrew Ayre (2pm) and Rev Sarah Hills (3pm).

Those doing presentations on the Sunday are Peter McCutcheon (1.30pm) and Linda Bankier (2.30pm).

