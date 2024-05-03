Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lowick Heritage Group encourages the preservation and appreciation of the area’s heritage with engagement with the local community.

Members organise talks throughout the year, hold monthly Down Memory Lane meetings where people share their memories of growing up in Lowick and organise an annual archaeological dig at an Iron Age site at Hunting Hall, among other activities and projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can find out all about them at the community group’s heritage weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 (10am to 4pm on both days). Admission is £2 – refreshments will be available.

The group carries out an annual archaeological dig at an Iron Age site.

There will also be a ‘Lowick in the News’ display. Those doing presentations on the Saturday are John Daniels (1.30pm), Andrew Ayre (2pm) and Rev Sarah Hills (3pm).