Honey Gray, from Lowick, had an urgent liver transplant at Leeds Children's Hospital in 2019.

The 12-year-old is raising money for the Leeds Children’s Transplant Team ahead of The British Transplant Games later this summer.

Her fundraising efforts got her a place in the children’s team for last year’s Games and she is hoping for a repeat.

Honey Gray, from Lowick, is hoping to attend the British Transplant Games.

Mum, Deborah Ewing, said: “It was an amazing first Games and a great experience for all the family. We are hoping to raise at least £300 to get Honey to the Games this year.

“Honey will be four years post liver transplant this October and without organ donation our story may have been very different. We are forever grateful to her donor and family."

The Games celebrate transplant patients and the donor families.

"It really is something quite special,” said Deborah.

Honey Gray from Lowick.

"It was amazing to be part of the team and be with others who had been through the same thing.

“Honey attended last year for a taster day and loved it so much she wants to go again, this year in Coventry, for the whole weekend.”

She has done a number of walks to the likes of Ross Castle, Duddo Stones, Dunstanburgh Castle, St Abbs and North Berwick Law and is holding a coffee morning and car boot sale at the White Swan Inn in Lowick on Saturday, July 1 from 12pm to 3pm. There will be stalls, a tombola and raffle.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/deborah-ewing-1685390331283