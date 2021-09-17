LOVE Northumberland awards see community groups honoured for their efforts

Council leader Cllr Glen Sanderson, The Duchess of Northumberland, awards presenter Anna Foster and Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services.

Thirteen groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured with winner, runner-up or highly commended awards across six categories at The Alnwick Garden.

In the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award, Allendale Primary School and Stannington First School were co-winners for their efforts in encouraging pupils and their families to think about and use other methods of travel on their journeys to and from school.

The Best Children’s & Young People’s project winner was Cowpen Quay Community Association for the Buffalo Youth project - a group of over 50 young people who go out litterpicking in their local area at least once a week.

Eight-year old Rayer Waddell was highly commended for her ‘Save Flip the Whale’ project, while the Duchess’ High School in Alnwick were named runners-up for their Pride Club.

Best Urban Project was awarded to Morpeth Litter Group for their sterling work throughout the pandemic.

The runner-up was Friends of Morpeth Floral Clock who brought the famous timepiece back to life through fundraising in 2018 and now each year raise money for its upkeep and flower planting.

And in the Best Coast or Countryside Project, Bamburgh Heritage Trust won first prize for the ‘Accessing Aidan’ project which celebrates the remarkable Anglo-Saxon heritage of Bamburgh.

Highly commended was the Vyner Park Charity, which has worked tirelessly to enhance the recreational facilities available to the people of Swarland and Newton-on-the-Moor.

Also highly commended was Newton by the Sea Parish Council which has been busy planting trees and flowers to enhance the visitor experience.

Runner up was Berwick-upon-Tweed u3a Environmental Group for their Tweed and Coast Nature Trail.

A new category - Best Community Response to Climate Change Emergency – was won by Cramlington Town Council for its Cramlington Wild Spaces Hub.

The final award for an outstanding individual went to Dr David Cowen, who has worked tirelessly for years to maintain the grounds, plant bulbs and carry out litter-picking at five main hospital sites across Northumberland as well as his full-time job as an anaesthetist for Northumbria NHS Trust.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "All of the shortlisted entries should be very proud of all of their work - there are some fantastic examples of communities working together across our beautiful county.

“The LOVE Northumberland awards are all about celebrating what individuals and groups do, largely in a voluntary capacity, to keep their local areas green and clean right across Northumberland.

"I have been extremely impressed by the quality and breadth of the work highlighted through the awards - and thank them all, on behalf of the residents and visitors who benefit.”

Each winning entry received a £250 prize, each runner-up £100 and highly commended finalists £50, with the money to go towards their project or other work within the local community. Outstanding individuals also received a small cash prize and a trophy.

The event was hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster with prizes presented by the Duchess of Northumberland.