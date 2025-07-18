LOVE Northumberland Awards celebrate the best of the county's green projects

By Ian Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
The very best in community and voluntary environmental work across the county has been celebrated at this year’s LOVE Northumberland awards ceremony.

Community groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured with awards across seven categories in what is now the event’s 15th year.

Representatives of all shortlisted entries attended the event at The Alnwick Garden hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster, with awards presented by The Duchess of Northumberland

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: “Once again all the entries should be very proud of their work - they are fantastic examples of communities working together across our beautiful county.”

“While these awards are now in their 15th year, the efforts of volunteers, local community groups and individuals to improve their local environment is invaluable in our county and it’s been great to recognise them through these awards.”

Winners

Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award – Ellington Primary School and Stannington First School

Best Children’s Project – Stannington First School

Best Young People’s Project – Bede Academy

Best Urban Project – Northumberland Community Enterprise: The One Sky Project

Best Coast or Countryside Project – Cresswell Pele Tower CIO

Best Community Response to Climate Change Emergency Project – Full Circle Food Project

Outstanding Individual Awards – Jennifer Page (Hexham), Alan Winlow (Rothbury) and Helen Hindson (Seghill)

Winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards.

1. LOVE awards.jpg

Winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards. Photo: NCC

