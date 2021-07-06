Love Island: New bombshells both have their eye on Amble's Brad McClelland

Love Island contestants Millie Court, 24, from Essex, a fashion buyer’s administrator, and Lucinda Strafford, 21, from Brighton, an online fashion boutique owner.

When asked who had caught their eye in the Villa, the girls’ answers were similar.

Lucinda Strafford, a 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner from Brighton, said: “I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.”

And Millie Court, a 24-year-old from Essex, who is a fashion buyer’s administrator, said: “Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!”

Amble's Brad McClelland is looking for a partner on Love Island.

She also has her eye on a couple of the other lads, saying: “Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh.”

But Brad was chosen by another newcomer, Rachel Finni, to be her partner, saving him from the chop, so their pair might have their work cut out to woo their man.

The girls answered other questions before they went onto Love Island

Why have you signed up to Love Island?

Lucinda: “I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

Millie: “I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.”

What do you think of the girls?

Lucinda: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other. There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

Are you competitive?

Millie: I definitely am competitive. I’m the worst competitive person as well because I’m a sulker if I don’t win. I get the hump if I'm losing.