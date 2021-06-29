Love Island launch attracts 3.3m viewers

Love Island attracted 3.3million viewers on its launch.

ITV channels had a combined peak of 13.6 million viewers watching Love Island and France v Switzerland across all devices, with ITV scoring a 45 per cent share of 16-34 TV viewing in peak time.Love Island launched with a strong peak audience of 3.3 million viewers across all devices. The average TV audience last night is the biggest digital channel audience of the year across any channel, and on par with the last series launch.

With an average of 1.0 million ITV Hub viewers across the episode, bosses say it was a new launch record for the show.

For 16-34s Love Island is the most watched digital channel programme of the year for this demographic, with the 16-34 audience up 110,000 viewers on the last series launch.