Brad McClelland back in the hut after the Horny Devils challenge on tonight's episode.

The 25-year-old financial services marketing executive was a late arrival to the villa in last night’s episode, inviting one of the boys on a date but leaving the decision with them for who would join her.

Tonight’s episode will see the boys decide who would go, revealing to the girls waiting in the fire pit that all of them would be joining Chloe.

After the date and returning to the villa, meeting the girls for the first time, Chloe then receives a text which reads: “Chloe. Welcome to Love Island In 24 hours you will couple up with a boy of your choice leaving one girl single. #youdoyouhun #letthegamesbegin”

Islanders Aaron, Toby, Hugo, and Brad getting to know newcomer Chloe in the villa.

Following the challenge, Chloe speaks one-on-one with Amble’s own Brad McClelland. Chloe says: “I feel like you’re quite quiet. Are you nervous?”

Brad says: “I’m not nervous. I’m just chilled.”

Chloe asks: “So, you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket?”

Brad says: “For me, it’s more of who I can be comfortable around. I would say I’ve got good conversation but I haven’t got what I would class as chat like a salesman.”

Chloe says: “God, you have got a way with words. You put things quite well.”

The time soon arrives as Chloe receives a text, which reads: “Chloe, the time has come for you to choose which boy you want to couple up with. All Islanders must now gather around the fire pit. #UpForGrabs #StealTheShow”

Standing at the fire pit in front of her fellow Islanders, Chloe says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.

"Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.