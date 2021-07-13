Love Island: Amble's Brad McClelland bags a date with Lucinda

The 26-year-old labourer has survived into the third week of the dating game and has his eyes firmly set on the prize.

He avoided being booted out last week when Rachel Finni was introduced to the villa and had to choose between Brad and Chuggs Wallis, with the loser getting his marching orders.

Luckily, Rachel picked Brad, but she was herself ousted from the show last night (Monday, July 12) after a recoupling and immediately admitted she had made a mistake.

Brad and Lucinda. Picture courtesy of ITV2

She said: “I would have picked Chuggs over Brad. Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine.

“The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people. He wasn’t interested.

"The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you’. Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me.

"I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive.”

As soon as Lucinder Stafford, a 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner from Brighton, was introduced to the island, Brad's head was turned and the couple were soon spotted snogging.

In tonight’s episode, Lucinda receives a text which reads: “Brad and Lucinda, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa. #laboureroflove #timetopopyourcork”

Their fellow Islanders help them get ready and the pair head out on their date and arrive at a beautiful picturesque location.

Lucinda asks: “How are you feeling? Are you happy you’re coupled up with me?”

Brad says: “I’ve been in there two weeks and been sharing a room with everyone, and I was just lying there thinking, ‘I’m here with everyone but I’m in here with no-one’ and then you came in and straight away….”

Complimenting Brad, Lucinda says: “I do think your eyes are your best feature.”

Brad says: “That’s why I’m wearing blue, it brings out my eyes!”

Lucinda is keen to know if Brad has eyes for anyone else. Brad says: “Are you asking if my head would be turned? At the minute, the level of attraction is ridiculous and so far the more I’m getting to know you, everything is taking off for me.”

The same evening, the Islanders are chatting in the garden when Liam receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Then Liberty receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the couple that they think is the most compatible. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped tonight. Please all stand up.”

The Islanders receive more texts which reveal the four couples who received the most votes from the public, and are therefore safe.

The three couples with the fewest votes are left standing and are at risk of eviction.

Keen footballer Brad, who was a centre-forward for Alnwick Town and Amble Tavern before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, joined the show from the start on June 28. He also played for Ashington, Shilbottle CW, New Hartley Juniors and Amble St Cuthberts.