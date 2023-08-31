News you can trust since 1854
Loungers opens new bar and restaurant at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth

A new casual restaurant and bar has opened at a shopping centre in Morpeth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:31 BST

Loungers has transformed the former Laura Ashley shop unit in Sanderson Arcade into its Martino Lounge.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting – creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

The new café bar also features an impressive, large-scale mural behind the bar featuring historical figure Emily Davison, who had close family links with Morpeth.

The team at Martino Lounge. Picture by Antony Potts.The team at Martino Lounge. Picture by Antony Potts.
The team at Martino Lounge. Picture by Antony Potts.
The all-day menu features everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus.

Particular attention has been paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to have opened Martino Lounge in Morpeth. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

Starting as they mean to continue, the team at Martino Lounge has partnered with the Percy Hedley Foundation and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading.

