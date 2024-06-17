Lottery staff visit disability hub site in Berwick that is set to open 'at the end of the summer'
There have been a number of individual donations and fundraisers for the £300,000 Border Links facility at the Ramparts Business Park site and the Reaching Communities fund at the National Lottery agreed to fund more than £165,000 of the project’s costs.
Staff from the fund recently visited the hub to see for themselves what is being created.
A Border Links spokesperson said: “Matt and Debby helped us with our application and guided us through the processes involved. They were delighted to come along and see the works that have been carried out.
“The new hub will support people impacted by learning disability and has a full commercial kitchen, training room and meeting room on the ground floor.
“Via the lift or stairs, the first floor houses office space and a community room – which will be available to host events supporting people and their families impacted by learning disability.
“Enormous thanks to Tillside Plumbing and Heating Ltd, Matthew Lee Joinery, Ainslie Electrical Contractors Ltd, Tweed Decorating, Howdens, North East Mobility, Hodgson White and Co and all the local organisations and people who have supported our dream into becoming a reality.
“All the members and staff are looking forward to moving into their new premises at the end of the summer.
“They will be inviting people along to see what they do and ask what they would like us to offer.”
