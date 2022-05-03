Lottery player wins £1million on EuroMillions

A lottery player from North Tyneside has won £1million on a special EuroMillions draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed it received a claim for the £1,000,000 EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in North Tyneside for the special EuroMillions draw on January 21, where there was 100 guaranteed millionaires made, with 25 in the UK.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“It was an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players back on January 21, with 25 UK millionaires made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We now have 23 of these prizes claimed from this draw that were won by UK players – that’s 23 ticket-holders who are new millionaires – and we’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their tickets so that we can pay out these last two remaining unclaimed prizes.”

The two remaining unclaimed prizes are from tickets bought in Doncaster and the Hinckley & Bosworth District.

Andy added: “We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

"Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

"Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.