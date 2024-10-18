Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive countdown has begun at The Maltings in Berwick as tickets are now on sale for this year’s pantomime.

The Adventures of Sinbad is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who did ‘Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves’ and last year’s best-selling Cinderella.

Packed with magical moments and swash-buckling comedy, the story of high jinks on the high seas Sinbad is suitable for everyone – so families made up of all ages are welcome to enjoy the show.

This year’s festive extravaganza also sees the return of some very familiar faces including Emma Boyd as Jane McDonut, Chloe Millar, who played Cinderella last year, as Ruby, John Stenhouse as Cyril Prawn, newcomer Ben Fairley as Sinbad and The Maltings’ very own Ross Graham as Captain Cornelius Crabclaw, Wendy Payn as Maloko and Charlotte Summers as Princess Shelly Periwinkle.

The cast for this year’s pantomime at The Maltings - The Adventures of Sinbad.

As always, the production team will be working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto glisten and glow, helping to bring laughter and joy to each performance.

The Adventures of Sinbad will be performed at The Maltings, from December 7 to December 31, with a choice of matinee and evening performances and performances especially for schools.

The performance on Sunday, December 15 at noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.

For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go online to its website – www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-maltings-pantomime-2024-the-adventures-of-sinbad