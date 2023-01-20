This was because it contained a soft toy bunny – called Bunny – belonging to seven-year-old Sarah Frizzel. She had lost Bunny at the Discovery Museum during a recent trip to Newcastle.

Sarah lives in the Highfields area of the town with her parents Alex and Jennifer and older brother Henry, nine, and mum Jennifer said: “She had enjoyed watching a pantomime during a trip to Newcastle with relatives and stayed overnight, and fitted in a visit to the museum the following the day before they headed back to Berwick.

“After realising that she had lost Bunny at the museum and confirming it with them, we were going to Newcastle to get it next month during half-term, so we are very grateful that the team there said they would instead sent Bunny back to us by recorded delivery.”

Sarah Frizzel with Bunny back in its rightful place.

“It was no surprise that Sarah squealed with delight when she opened the parcel and she immediately squeezed Bunny very hard.”

Nick Butterley, Discovery Museum’s customer and facilities manager, said: “When we discovered that Sarah’s special lost Bunny could not be collected until the end of February, team member Jacob in the museum office carefully packaged the bunny up to send it home via recorded delivery so she’d get it as soon as possible.

