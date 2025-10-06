Lord Lieutenant presents North Northumberland resident with his BEM
After it was announced in the summer, the presentation to Alderman Lance Robson by Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer – supported by the Lord Lt Cadet and county council chairman – recently took place at County Hall in Morpeth.
As well as the former Berwick Borough Council, he has decades of service on Adderstone with Lucker Parish Council.
Lance was also chairman of the North East Regional Conservatives.
The medal is one of the awards granted by the monarch of the United Kingdom in recognition of meritorious civil or military service
The BEM specifically commends an achievement or contribution of a very ‘hands-on’ service to the community in a local geographical area.