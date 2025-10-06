Lord Lieutenant presents North Northumberland resident with his BEM

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
A north Northumberland man who was Mayor and Sheriff of Berwick has received his British Empire Medal (BEM).

After it was announced in the summer, the presentation to Alderman Lance Robson by Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer – supported by the Lord Lt Cadet and county council chairman – recently took place at County Hall in Morpeth.

As well as the former Berwick Borough Council, he has decades of service on Adderstone with Lucker Parish Council.

Lance was also chairman of the North East Regional Conservatives.

BEM presentation to Lance Robson. Picture courtesy of Northumberland County Council.placeholder image
BEM presentation to Lance Robson. Picture courtesy of Northumberland County Council.

The medal is one of the awards granted by the monarch of the United Kingdom in recognition of meritorious civil or military service

The BEM specifically commends an achievement or contribution of a very ‘hands-on’ service to the community in a local geographical area.

