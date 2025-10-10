The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland will be the guest speak at this year’s annual general meeting (AGM) of the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT).

Taking place on Tuesday, October 14 from 6pm in Morpeth Town Hall, Dr Caroline Pryer will talk about her role and responsibilities as the King’s senior representative in the county after taking over as Lord Lieutenant from the Duchess of Northumberland last year.

The former teacher and then headteacher is only the second lady to hold the title, which dates back to the days of Henry VIII.

These days, the role is more of a ceremonial one to support the monarch when they visit the area, advise the King or Queen on nominations for honours and maintain links with civic authorities and the armed forces.

The GMDT AGM will give local residents the chance to find out more about the work of the trust and how to become involved with its on-going projects and events, as a member or volunteer.

Over the past two decades, the trust has taken the lead on the restoration of Morpeth Town Hall and the town’s railway station, brought cinema screenings back to Morpeth and now, in association with Northumberland Libraries, organises the highly popular annual Morpeth Book Festival.