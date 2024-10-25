Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland presents Coronation Medals to members of Berwick RNLI
Dr Pryer said: “It was a huge privilege to present HM King Charles 111 Coronation Medals to 16 RNLI crew and former crew volunteers.
“It was an additional pleasure to present Certificates of Service to former crew members Alexander Robertson and Brian Cowan for their long service and retirement from the RNLI, who served as Deputy Launch Authorities and who over their time contributed to saving 143 lives.
“A superb evening, cheers to all the RNLI volunteers.”
Kevin Knox, lifeboat operations manager at the station, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland to our station to present our proud volunteers with their well deserved Kings Medals.”
