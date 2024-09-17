Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Longsands Après business has announced that its café bar which doubles as a clothing store in Morpeth has permanently closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longsands started out as a clothing company, then added its café bar element. The Morpeth venue on Bridge Street opened in November 2021.

A sign that has been placed so passers-by can read it revealed that September 15 was its last day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes the following: “After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Morpeth venue.

The Longsands Après business has announced that its café bar which doubles as a clothing store in Morpeth has permanently closed.

“While we’ve had some incredible Friday and Saturday nights, the challenges of keeping the venue running have proven too much in the current climate.

“Increased costs and the struggle to fill the bar on other days of the week have brought us to this point.

“But this isn’t goodbye forever! You can still find us at Après North Shields, where we’ll continue to bring you the same great vibes and good times. And, of course, we’re always online.”