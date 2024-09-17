Longsands Après announces closure of its café bar and clothing store in Morpeth
Longsands started out as a clothing company, then added its café bar element. The Morpeth venue on Bridge Street opened in November 2021.
A sign that has been placed so passers-by can read it revealed that September 15 was its last day.
It also includes the following: “After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Morpeth venue.
“While we’ve had some incredible Friday and Saturday nights, the challenges of keeping the venue running have proven too much in the current climate.
“Increased costs and the struggle to fill the bar on other days of the week have brought us to this point.
“But this isn’t goodbye forever! You can still find us at Après North Shields, where we’ll continue to bring you the same great vibes and good times. And, of course, we’re always online.”
