Pupils came up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the 'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace'.

'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace' opens at first school
Named the ‘Longhorsley Lounge of Peace’ following a vote by pupils, the Interim Diocese Director of Education, Gill Booth, cut the ribbon to declare it open and ready for use. Parents joined their children to visit the room and give it their sign of approval.
It was an idea developed through a local partnership funding opportunity applied for by executive headteacher Nichola Brannen.
Although it has taken the school a further two years and the dedicated support of the school’s PTA to raise further funding, they have now been able to buy the insulated outdoor garden room to create the facility that will support the children’s wellbeing in school.
The idea behind it is that it is a space and place for children to regulate their emotions and find some calm, a chill out space for individual children or small groups of children to visit throughout the day – putting the wellbeing of the children first in line with the Christian school ethos.
School Governor Fiona Ellis said: “We all share a responsibility to promote the mental health and wellbeing of our children, and this is an excellent way to do it by having a devoted space as part of our school.”
All of the pupils have been involved in coming up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the room and generous parental contributions allowed their vision to become reality.
