Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Longhorsley St Helen’s Church of England First School has been celebrating the grand opening of its long-awaited wellbeing room.

Named the ‘Longhorsley Lounge of Peace’ following a vote by pupils, the Interim Diocese Director of Education, Gill Booth, cut the ribbon to declare it open and ready for use. Parents joined their children to visit the room and give it their sign of approval.

It was an idea developed through a local partnership funding opportunity applied for by executive headteacher Nichola Brannen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it has taken the school a further two years and the dedicated support of the school’s PTA to raise further funding, they have now been able to buy the insulated outdoor garden room to create the facility that will support the children’s wellbeing in school.

Pupils came up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the 'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace'.

The idea behind it is that it is a space and place for children to regulate their emotions and find some calm, a chill out space for individual children or small groups of children to visit throughout the day – putting the wellbeing of the children first in line with the Christian school ethos.

School Governor Fiona Ellis said: “We all share a responsibility to promote the mental health and wellbeing of our children, and this is an excellent way to do it by having a devoted space as part of our school.”