'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace' opens at first school

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Longhorsley St Helen’s Church of England First School has been celebrating the grand opening of its long-awaited wellbeing room.

Named the ‘Longhorsley Lounge of Peace’ following a vote by pupils, the Interim Diocese Director of Education, Gill Booth, cut the ribbon to declare it open and ready for use. Parents joined their children to visit the room and give it their sign of approval.

It was an idea developed through a local partnership funding opportunity applied for by executive headteacher Nichola Brannen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although it has taken the school a further two years and the dedicated support of the school’s PTA to raise further funding, they have now been able to buy the insulated outdoor garden room to create the facility that will support the children’s wellbeing in school.

Pupils came up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the 'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace'.Pupils came up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the 'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace'.
Pupils came up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the 'Longhorsley Lounge of Peace'.

The idea behind it is that it is a space and place for children to regulate their emotions and find some calm, a chill out space for individual children or small groups of children to visit throughout the day – putting the wellbeing of the children first in line with the Christian school ethos.

School Governor Fiona Ellis said: “We all share a responsibility to promote the mental health and wellbeing of our children, and this is an excellent way to do it by having a devoted space as part of our school.”

All of the pupils have been involved in coming up with a wishlist of ideas to furnish the room and generous parental contributions allowed their vision to become reality.

Related topics:Parents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.