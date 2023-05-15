News you can trust since 1854
Longframlington woman wins prestigious honour with photographs of rusting combine harvesters

A member of Alnwick and District Camera Club has earned a prestigious honour from the Royal Photographic Society – for a submission on erosion and rust.

By Ian Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Margaret Whittaker from Longframlington, entered a panel of 15 fine art prints to a Royal Photographic Society distinctions panel in the Visual Arts category, and she was delighted to learn that the judges awarded her an Associateship of the Society.

The images from Margaret’s unusual choice of subject were taken from rusting parts of derelict combine harvesters. Thus creating a series of vibrant abstract images.

She said “When I first saw them I was struck by the colours, the textures and the shapes within the detail of these rusty relics. I needed to produce a coherent series of photographs that worked together as a panel as well as individually.”

Margaret Whittaker with her panel of mages and the President's Cup. Picture: Jane ColtmanMargaret Whittaker with her panel of mages and the President's Cup. Picture: Jane Coltman
Margaret Whittaker with her panel of mages and the President's Cup. Picture: Jane Coltman
Margaret presented her winning panel to fellow members of Alnwick and District Camera Club at their end-of-season presentation evening.

Club chairman Jane Coltman commented: “She has deservedly been awarded the RPS Associateship – it is a highly regarded achievement and no easy feat.

"How admirable to produce these wonderful photographs from decaying machinery – she saw something within the rust that proved to her that there is beauty within decay. Well done Margaret.”

The Royal Photographic Society state: “We exist to educate members of the public by increasing their understanding of photography and in doing so promote the highest standards of achievement in photography. Our distinctions are recognised as measures of achievement throughout the world.”

Related topics:Alnwick