A Longframlington man completed ‘Britain’s most brutal race’ to raise awareness of a rare terminal condition following his mother’s diagnosis.

Richard Garland decided to take part in the notoriously challenging Montane Winter Spine Race after his mother was diagnosed with an extremely rare neurological disorder, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

The race is a non-stop 268-mile route across the Pennine Way. Richard completed the run in just over 125 hours, starting at 8am on a Sunday morning and finishing the following Friday at lunchtime, battling what was described as some of the worst conditions ever.

Richard has raised £2,657 so far for The PSP Association via a JustGiving page, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people affected by the condition.

Richard Garland completed the race in just over 125 hours.

Richard said: “To be able to complete a non-stop race along the 268-mile route seemed impossible for years. Finishing the race in a good time after several years of training, preparation and commitment from all the family is immensely satisfying.

“The conditions on this year’s race were tough and varied, starting in deep snow and ice in the Peak District before a torrential rain and wind storm over Pennygent and then two days of slush before a nice day across the Northumberland leg.

“A combination of the winter conditions, darkness and sleep deprivation to the point of hallucinations meant the race fulfilled its reputation as Britain’s most brutal race.”

Richard expanded on his decision to support The PSP Association: “Last year my mum was diagnosed with PSP, which we previously thought was Parkinson’s disease. PSP is a more complex and progressive condition, with a number of difficult symptoms including loss of speech and co-ordination as well as behavioural symptoms and mental impacts.

Richard Garland pictured with his mother, who he is raising money in support of.

“It is difficult for sufferers, carers and medical teams to understand such a complex disease. The relative rarity means it can be even harder for all to understand.

“The PSP Association are a fantastic organisation who provide information and emotional support for sufferers and carers. Their work and those of small charities like them is invaluable in helping navigate difficult times.

“We are very grateful for their help and I am delighted to be able to use the profile of the Spine Race to raise some money which will allow them to continue to carry out such vital work.”