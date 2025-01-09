Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland butcher is celebrating 70 years in the trade.

Alan Green, 85, owner of R. Green & Son in Longframlington, has been in the butchering business founded by his grandfather in 1888 since he was 15 years old.

His son, Chris, who is the fourth generation of Green butchers, said: “He started down in Longhorsely when he was 15 and he bought the Longframlington shop in 1970. He's been a big part of the community for a long time and also the meat industry community as well.”

Together, they supply restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and their loyal customers along with their team.

"He really enjoys the work,” Chris added. “Rather than sitting in the house he has some banter in the shop and likes to know what's going on. He’s said for the past 20 years he's going to retire, but he just pops in now and then."

Having passed his skills down to his son at a similar age to himself when he began, Chris has now been in the business for 40 years and throughout their careers, both have many achievements to be proud of, including two trips to the House of Parliament for the Countryside Lines awards and numerous awards for national products in the meat industry.

Like many businesses, the cost of living has impacted their running and staffing costs and they’ve seen many butchers disappear as a result, but their good relationships and customers have kept them going.

Chris said: "In recent years butchers are diminishing, which is sad to see. It's quite good for ourselves because we pick up trade and supply a much larger area now, but it's like everything else. If you are on a high street, you pay high rates.

"We're very fortunate being in the heart of rural Northumberland and we're supported by a lot of farmers. If we scratch their black they’ll scratch ours so we’ve built a lot of relationships over the years.

"Alan wouldn’t do anything else and he’s been quite happy doing it. Any business has its ups and downs, he's had some hard times, but generally we just work through them."