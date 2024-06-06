Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seahouses lifeboat station’s longest serving crew member has switched off his pager for the final time after 29 years’ voluntary service to the RNLI.

Ian Clayton joined the station as crew in 1995 and three years later also took on the role of lifeboat press officer.

He was then appointed lifeboat operations manager in 2006, a role that he held for 15 years before continuing as a launch authority until the end of May.

"I’ve been involved with the station for nearly 30 years so it’s the end of an era for me,” said the retired police inspector.

Ian Clayton from Seahouses lifeboat station.

"I was a crew member at first, then became operations manager but you have to step down from that when you reach a certain age,” he explained.

"I was asked to take on the role of launch authority which involves deciding which boat to send out when a call comes in from the coastguard but sadly the time has come for that to end too.”

While his day-to-day involvement has come to an end, he will stay on as press officer and chairman of the lifeboat management group.

He has seen many changes to Seahouses lifeboat station during his service – perhaps the most poignant being the arrival of the new Shannon Class lifeboat and the subsequent departure of the Mersey Class, Grace Darling 12-16 on which he was crew.