Long service awards presented to dedicated Amble lifeboat crew
Four Amble lifeboat crew members have received long service awards.
Mechanic John Sim, coxswain John Connell and second coxswain David Bell all received awards for 40 years of service each.
Deputy second coxswain Paul Stewart received his award for 20 years of service.
The presentation coincided with the annual Harbour Day on Sunday, August 25.
Large crowds flocked to the harbour to enjoy the event and bask in the sunshine.
Spectators were treated to a demonstration of lifeboat rescues throughout the day, a chance to look on board the all-weather lifeboat, live music and entertainment and various stalls.
The sale of teas, coffees and delicious homemade treats also helped to swell the coffers, raising valuable funds for the RNLI.
'What a fab day we had with lots of fun and plenty sunshine,' the crew posted on its Facebook page. 'We’d like to thank everyone for all your support and help on the day.'
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Amble RNLI station has two lifeboats – the new Shannon Class Elizabeth and Leonard and the inshore lifeboat, Mildred Holcroft.
It has an active fundraising committee in Amble Lifeboat Fundraisers, or ALF, which is made up from a broad cross section of townspeople and also includes many crew members’ wives.
It raises more than £10,000 every year by organising and running a host of functions.
The Harbour Day is by far the most important day in Amble’s fund-raising calendar.