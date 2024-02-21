Long service award recipients and organisation representatives. Picture by Hector Innes.

Agricultural and forestry employees with more than half a millennium of service received deserved recognition at a ceremony in Kelso.

Border Union Agricultural Society hosted its bi-annual luncheon to recognise Scottish Borders and North Northumberland recipients of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) long service award medals and certificates, and Royal Forestry Society (RFS) and Ford and Etal Estates long service awards.

There were 14 awards presented by Lord Michael Home of The Hirsel and Douglas Estates. The longest serving recipient on this occasion was Alan Henderson of Campbells of Oxton, the livestock haulier. Alan has worked for 54 years in the industry.

The compère for the day, Charlie Robertson, introduced each award winner and revealed their unique experiences in their working lives. Speakers included former BUASS chairman Peter Douglas and Neil Thomson, who replied on behalf of the RHASS where he is a director.

Since 1944, there have been 700 recipients of RHASS medals through the Border Union Agricultural Society with a total of 24,713 years’ service, an average of 35 years.