London Marathon participants on Sunday included one carefully costumed lobster intent on breaking a world record.

For experienced marathon runner and Morpeth Harrier Andrew Lawrence, the 26.2 miles clearly weren’t enough of a challenge, so, with a few weeks to go and feeling his fitness ‘not quite where I wanted it to be’, he decided to have a go at the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon - dressed as a crustacean!

With the existing record well over the three hour mark – and the only real competition coming, apparently, from another fellow crustacean, this one a giant shrimp – Andrew lined up in a bright red head to toe costume, with giant claws and red shoes to match.

Temperatures well above the twenty degree mark made the race even more challenging for all taking part, but he could at least quip, ‘I’m used to being boiled!’

Marathon runner Andrew Lawrence.

Crossing the line in a time of 2 hours 49 minutes and 22 seconds in 1377 place meant that, subject to ratification by the team at Guinness World Records, Andrew took well over 20 minutes off the previous record.

The race itself was won by Kenyan Sebastian Sawe in a time of 2:02:27 with Ethiopian Tigst Assefa breaking the Women’s only World Record for the distance of 2:15:50.

Also running in the Elite Men’s field was Morpeth Harrier Carl Avery, who finished in 25th place overall in an excellent time of 2:23:19.

Running the previous day was Under 13 Heidi Wilkinson, who took part in the mini-marathon and finished very creditably for 22nd

overall but 1st from the North East.