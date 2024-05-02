Locations for first National Fishing Remembrance Day services include Eyemouth Parish Church
They include Eyemouth Parish Church, Victoria Road, on Sunday, May 12, starting at 2.30pm.
It is an opportunity to formally remember all the fishermen who have lost their lives at sea and is expected to last an hour, with light refreshments afterwards.
This service will be led by Donna Schwarz, Mission Area Officer for South East Scotland from The Fishermen’s Mission, and supported by Rev Andrew Haddow and Rev Donald Duggan, Seahouses Village Voices, Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Eyemouth-RNLI, Eyemouth Coastguard and FMA-Eyemouth – with donations for light refreshments as provided by D.R. Collins.
The Fishermen’s Mission, a national charity, is working with its maritime partners at Stella Maris and The Seafarers’ Charity to bring this important day together.
