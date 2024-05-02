A section of the poster for the first National Fishing Remembrance Day.

They include Eyemouth Parish Church, Victoria Road, on Sunday, May 12, starting at 2.30pm.

It is an opportunity to formally remember all the fishermen who have lost their lives at sea and is expected to last an hour, with light refreshments afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This service will be led by Donna Schwarz, Mission Area Officer for South East Scotland from The Fishermen’s Mission, and supported by Rev Andrew Haddow and Rev Donald Duggan, Seahouses Village Voices, Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Eyemouth-RNLI, Eyemouth Coastguard and FMA-Eyemouth – with donations for light refreshments as provided by D.R. Collins.