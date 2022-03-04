Ukrainian refugees cross the border crossing on March 04, 2022 in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Locations across Northumberland where donations for Ukraine refugees can be made

Residents in Northumberland wishing to make donations to those in Ukraine can now do so at locations across the county.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:31 pm

Northumberland Communities Together, the community support team for Northumberland County Council, have identified a number of locations for residents to drop-off donations of items much needed to support those seeking refuge from the conflict in Ukraine at this time.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It is crucial we do all we can to support humanitarian aid at this time.

“There will be many people who live within our communities that will have been affected by this crisis and will want to aid support as much as possible.

“This is one way in which we as a council can help those in our communities do just that.”

Items such as first aid kits, personal hygiene products, baby items including milk powder and nappies, tinned and dried food, clothing, warm blankets, sleeping bags will be welcomed.

Financial donations can also be made via the British Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org.uk/ or Disasters Emergency Committee www.dec.org.uk

Locations and details of items needed can be found online at https://nland.cc/ukraine or read on.

Please note: These drop off points are in addition to those already active in communities across Northumberland.

1. Alnwick

Northumberland Hall, NE66 1SS, Market St, Alnwick (Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6pm).

2. Allendale

Allendale Community Fire Station, Forstersteads, Shilburn Road, Allendale, NE47 9LG.

3. Amble

Amble Community Fire Station, Coquetdale Industrial Estate. Amble, NE65 0PE

4. Belford

Belford Community Fire Station, The Meadows, Belford, NE70 7NZ.

