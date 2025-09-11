Local Youth Fund returns with £12,000 available for projects to tackle serious violence
With £12,000 available for youth-led projects, this initiative aims to harness the creativity and insight of young people in a bid to create safer streets and stronger communities.
The Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund invites young people to share their views and experiences of serious violence and propose forward-thinking solutions to be in with a chance of receiving a share of the funding.
In previous rounds, the fund has supported more than 80 projects – directly benefitting more than 5,200 young people who have seen their ideas brought to life with projects including sports activities, youth-led campaigns and drop in sessions.
Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth said: “I’m delighted to announce the return of the fund, giving more young people the chance to share their vision, so if you have a creative idea, apply now to bring your project to life.”
Young people are now encouraged to apply for funding, with the support of community and youth-based organisations, by submitting project proposals that they think will help prevent serious violence and knife crime in their local areas.
When the fund closes on Monday, October 13, a panel of young people will review all bids before selecting one successful project per local authority area to receive a share of the funding.
For more information about the Local Youth Fund and how to apply, go to the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit website.