The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has announced the return of the Local Youth Fund, giving more young people the chance to put forward innovative ideas on how serious violence and knife crime is prevented.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With £12,000 available for youth-led projects, this initiative aims to harness the creativity and insight of young people in a bid to create safer streets and stronger communities.

The Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund invites young people to share their views and experiences of serious violence and propose forward-thinking solutions to be in with a chance of receiving a share of the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous rounds, the fund has supported more than 80 projects – directly benefitting more than 5,200 young people who have seen their ideas brought to life with projects including sports activities, youth-led campaigns and drop in sessions.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth said: “I’m delighted to announce the return of the fund, giving more young people the chance to share their vision, so if you have a creative idea, apply now to bring your project to life.”

Young people are now encouraged to apply for funding, with the support of community and youth-based organisations, by submitting project proposals that they think will help prevent serious violence and knife crime in their local areas.

When the fund closes on Monday, October 13, a panel of young people will review all bids before selecting one successful project per local authority area to receive a share of the funding.

For more information about the Local Youth Fund and how to apply, go to the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit website.