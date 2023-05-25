Georgina Hill, the local county councillor, included the resurfacing of Billendean roundabout and the road behind the Londis shop in Highcliffe as part of her priority submissions.

The LTP runs from April each year and these two projects will be carried out early in this new financial year.

The resurfacing of Billendean roundabout will start on June 12 – taking place at night to reduce disruption.

Coun Georgina Hill.

The resurfacing of the Highcliffe road is due to commence on July 3. Both schemes should be completed within a week.