Local Transport Plan schemes in area of Berwick due to start soon
Georgina Hill, the local county councillor, included the resurfacing of Billendean roundabout and the road behind the Londis shop in Highcliffe as part of her priority submissions.
The LTP runs from April each year and these two projects will be carried out early in this new financial year.
The resurfacing of Billendean roundabout will start on June 12 – taking place at night to reduce disruption.
The resurfacing of the Highcliffe road is due to commence on July 3. Both schemes should be completed within a week.
Coun Hill said: “I am really pleased to get these schemes approved on the LTP and that the county council’s highways department has agreed to prioritise these to be completed early in this new LTP year.”