The fair began in 1969 as a way of drawing people into the town centre, to give local businesses a boost and put the place on the tourist map.

For one week every June the streets were filled with thousands of people in fancy dress. There were parades, live bands, the crowning of a fair queen and the ducking of ‘wenches’ in the Market Place.

People of all ages took part in competitions and trophies were handed out for all sorts of successes – including a strongest man award.

A gallery of memories from Alnwick Fair.

It also gave community groups such as Alnwick Theatre Club a chance to showcase what it had been working on for the past 12 months, and was probably the highlight of the local social calendar.

The Alnwick Fair sadly come to an end in 2007, but the many people involved made memories they will never forget, which is why production company MyLife Productions decided to create a documentary and comedic short film based on people’s recollections of the summer spectacle.

Kris Deedigan, project director, told the Northumberland Gazette: “People talk about what a fantastic thing it was for the town.

"The A1 had been dualled, which cut Alnwick out, so traffic didn’t have to come through anymore, so they started the Alnwick Fair to try and bring some trade and tourism back to the town in late June, which was a poor period of time.

The crew working on the short film.

"Through this project, the older people have had a chance to talk and remember, and the young people have managed to learn so much and get a better understanding of the history of the town.

"It’s fantastic. All in all we’ve had about 70 people involved in it and like the fair, it has been a lot of fun.”

Funding for the project was provided by The Heritage Lottery, and Alnwick Playhouse supported the cast and crew.

For many young people in the area, they were not around when the fair was at its peak, and only remember the town centre to be as it is now – with a small weekly market, a handful of local pubs and a serious lack of parking, which is why getting 30 young people involved in the production was so important.

Brad Hedley, co-director of the short film, said: “Working on the film was truly fantastic.

"Working with an insanely talented group of young people and one of my closest friends as co-director, it was just amazing.

“It's all massive thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund that this film was funded but not only that, a huge thanks to the Alnwick Playhouse for supplying the space for us to work in and for putting on the premier of our documentary and film.”

Both the documentary and the short film are being shown at the Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, February 11, at 6pm and tickets cost £4.