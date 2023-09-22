The Middleton family outside The Boatside Inn at Warden.

As part of the new ownership, The Boatside Inn at Warden will be closed from this Monday (September 25) in order for the team to carry out a deep clean, maintenance and redecoration.

The re-opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, when doors will open to welcome customers at 11.30am. To reserve a table, please email [email protected]

A new menu is also being planned. With two coeliacs in the family, who live in the Warden area, the couple are very keen to include a good range of gluten-free options as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes.

These will be in addition to classic pub favourites such as fish and chips and home-made pies.

James and Emma said: “We are so excited by this new venture and look forward to working alongside the excellent crew that are so passionate about The Boatside Inn to make this pub a destination for everyone – locals, regulars, walkers, visitors, families, kids and dogs.

“You will receive a warm welcome with a friendly smile!”

They would also welcome any feedback as to what customers would like to see on the menu and at the bar or any event ideas.