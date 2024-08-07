Local artists help decorate walls of newly opened GP surgery in Cramlington
Six local artists took part in a programme to create art for the NPC Northumbria Way practice in Cramlington.
The practice has recently relocated to the new Northumbria Health and Care Academy from the Brockwell Centre and rebranded. The work created will hang on the surgery’s walls for the next six months.
The art was created in artist-led workshops held in late 2023 and early 2024 and is inspired by nature.
Various items, memories, and discussions were used as inspiration for the work and the techniques used to create the pieces included collage, printmaking, painting, and drawing.
These workshops aimed to create artwork that would enhance the GP practice’s environment for both patients and staff.
Janet Bell, project manager at Northumbria Primary Care, said: "We are really pleased to present these artworks at our new GP surgery. The pieces add a touch of tranquillity and beauty to the space, creating a calming space that benefits everyone who visits.
“When deciding how we can make our new space welcoming to visitors, it was important to us that we worked with our local community.”
Jordan Dent, an artist involved in the project, said: "It was a really interesting project to be a part of and it is exciting to see our work displayed on the walls.
“By adding art that reflects the local environment to the surgery, we hope to make it a more comfortable and warmer environment for patients and staff.”
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s affiliated Bright Charity led the project through its Healing Arts programme, with support from the trust’s development partner on the new building, Assura.
Katie Dawson, Healing Arts programme manager at Bright Charity, said: "Our Healing Arts programme is designed to create engaging spaces within healthcare settings.
“This exhibition demonstrates the positive impact art can have on well-being and community spirit.
“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this project, including all the artists, Assura, and Northumbria Primary Care."
A new display by the same group is planned for 2025.
