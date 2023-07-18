News you can trust since 1854
Local and regional good causes will be attending Charities Fair in Berwick

Two organisations have come together to arrange a Charities Fair, which will take place on Saturday (July 22) at Berwick Town Hall.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

The free entry event has emerged from an initiative between the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council and Berwick Chamber of Trade to support local and regional good causes and add to the vibrancy of the town.

It will be held between 10am and 3pm. Refreshments will be available.

Phil Crowcroft, Chamber of Trade vice chairman, said: “We are delighted that 20 or more charities will support the fair, with a combination of stalls and information about their aims and aspirations.

The poster for the event and Berwick Town Hall.The poster for the event and Berwick Town Hall.
“We hope to show just how many charities and community groups we have locally and how much good they are doing for our town.

“By having this fair, it enables all these groups to network together and also talk to locals and visitors about their aims to improve the services in our area.”