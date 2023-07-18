The free entry event has emerged from an initiative between the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council and Berwick Chamber of Trade to support local and regional good causes and add to the vibrancy of the town.

It will be held between 10am and 3pm. Refreshments will be available.

Phil Crowcroft, Chamber of Trade vice chairman, said: “We are delighted that 20 or more charities will support the fair, with a combination of stalls and information about their aims and aspirations.

“We hope to show just how many charities and community groups we have locally and how much good they are doing for our town.